Burglary concerns raised at meeting with police

Concerns over a ‘rise in burglaries in the area; was top of the agenda during a meeting between DUP MLA Carla Lockhart and local police chiefs.

Ms Lockhart said: “Over the past number of weeks there have been near daily reports of commercial and domestic premises being entered unlawfully.”

The Upper Bann MLA wants to see an increase in the number of officers on operational duties and a dedicated anti burglary team set up to patrol the district.

After meeting with Superintendent Moore and C/Insp O’Connor, she said, “This was a very constructive meeting with the PSNI and I thank them for taking the time to meet with me.

“We are in agreement that there have been too many burglaries in the area and steps need to be taken to address this.

“I believe we need to ensure that all officers who are fit and able are on operational duties.

“There are too many officers desk bound doing roles where a police officer is not essential and who could be freed up to perform anti crime operations.

“It costs thousands of pounds to train a police officer and we should utilise their crime fighting skills.”

She went on: “During the meeting we also discussed threats from terrorism which are ever present and the needs for a continued clampdown on drug usage in the area.

“There is also an onus on the public to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to the police. Together we can disrupt the movement of these criminals.

“I will be working closely with the PSNI over the coming weeks in some initiatives aimed at tackling burglaries. It is essential that we create a safe district through proactive policing.”