Janet McCollum is replaced as Moy Park CEO

US food giant Pilgrim’s Pride has announced the replacement of Janet McCollum as CEO of top Northern Ireland firm Moy Park.

Ms McCollum, who lives in Waringstown, Co Down, has led the company since 2014 and has worked for Moy Park for over 25 years.

Pligrim’s Pride, which bought the poultry firm in 2017, said new CEO Chris Kirke brings “more than 26 years of food industry experience, operational expertise, and a strong track record of customer engagement and business transformation in the UK and the US to Moy Park”.

Mr Kirke most recently led the US division of Greencore Group plc, growing from $300 million to $1.6 billion through a mix of organic growth and acquisitions, transforming the business into a highly profitable, industry leader.

“The Pilgrim’s team is excited to have Chris join us on our journey to realize our vision of becoming the best and most respected company in our industry,” said Bill Lovette, president and CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride. “His proven track record of delivering results for customers, and driving profitability in the UK and the US, will uniquely position the Pilgrim’s European business platform for its next chapter of accelerated growth and innovation.”

He added: “Janet was instrumental in establishing Moy Park as an unquestioned leader in the food industry in the UK.

“She has accomplished a lot and we are grateful for her more than 25 years of dedicated service and commitment to Moy Park.

“As she hands the reins over to Chris, I want to wish Janet the very best in her next endeavor.”

The company has also announced the appointment of Flavio Malnarcic, former executive business director at Moy Park, as chief finance officer.