More new jobs for Craigavon as new Iceland shop to open

A new Iceland store is set to open in Craigavon, it has been revealed.

The supermarket will be opening in Rushmere Shopping Centre this May.

It is the latest outlet to open at the popular centre following in the footsteps of Nando’s and Five Guys last year.

In a notice on their Facebook page, Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “NEW STORE ALERT. In case you haven’t noticed, we’re foodies here at Rushmere... which is why we’re super excited for the arrival of Iceland, this May. Watch this space.”

A number of stores had closed over the past year, including Easons. However the centre says it had the most successful Christmas trading in its 42 years, with a 15% jump in shopper numbers.