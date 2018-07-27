‘We’re hiring’ say signs at Nando’s and Five Guys as up to 160 new jobs set to be created

Up to 160 new jobs are to be created in Craigavon as several major outlets including Nando’s, Five Guys and M&S start recruiting.

M&S is recruiting 56 staff for their new Craigavon Foodhall opening at Marlborough Retail Park later this year.

Nando's is hiring

Customer Assistant roles are currently available with further recruitment for seasonal jobs expected prior to Christmas.

John Woods, M&S Craigavon Store Manager said: “We’re working hard on developing our new M&S Foodhall in Craigavon and we’ll update the community on the opening day as soon as we can.

“To help us deliver the very best service at our new store and make every moment special for customers, we need the best team in place. Whilst retail experience is helpful, what we’re really after are colleagues who are ready to roll their sleeves up and be part of a hard-working team. Anyone who’s interested in joining the team should visit our website to find out more.”

Meanwhile around 100 new jobs are up for grabs at Rushmere as work has begun on two new restaurants at the Craigavon shopping complex.

Nando’s and Five Guys have almost finished their new units specially built at the Craigavon shopping centre and are expected to open in September.

Nando’s, which currently boasts five outlets in Northern Ireland and is popular for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, is expected to hire around 40 new full and part-time staff.

Five Guys’ Vice President for Ireland, David Malanaphy, said earlier this year: “We are delighted to be adding Rushmere to our expansion plans. Five Guys is one of America’s fastest-growing restaurant chains and has almost 1,500 stores worldwide, with another 1,500 in development.”

Five Guys will create around 60 new local jobs at Rushmere.

Favoured by Barack Obama, Ed Sheeran and Tom Hardy, Five Guys, which has only one other outlet in Northern Ireland at Belfast’s Victoria Square, is famed for its extraordinary and expansive range of burger, fries and milk shake options.

Rushmere Shopping Centre manager Martin Walsh said the new restaurants would strengthen an already outstanding retail and catering mix which has helped to power its success for more than 40 years.

“Location, the right retail mix and access to big brands are what our customers enjoy, and we’re delighted to be dramatically increasing our restaurant provision with this outstanding new offer.”

With over 70 stores and extensive free car parking, Rushmere Shopping Centre is already firmly established as one of Northern Ireland’s top retail destinations.

An M&S spokesperson said: “All new colleagues will have induction training.

“M&S is committed to offering a great benefits package for colleagues. Rates of pay are competitive, and benefits include 20% discount on M&S in-store and online purchases for yourself and a partner or family member, over 1,500 special discounts covering holiday, leisure attractions and many more and an excellent defined contribution pension plan. There are also a number of discretionary bonuses in place to reward employees.”