Call for more dog waste bins

There’s been a call for additional dog waste bins for north Lurgan following an upsurge of dog fouling in the area.

Sinn Fein Councillor, Keith Haughian, also urged dog owners to act responsibly

He said: “During the holiday season people have been taking their dogs for longer and more regular walks.

“Unfortunately however, some dog owners have failed to dispose of dog waste in a responsible manner.

“This has made it extremely unpleasant for those out enjoying a walk.

“I will request additional bins for the north Lurgan area, however, in the meantime I would urge dog owners to ensure they lift and dispose of their dog waste in the dog bins currently provided.”

“If you know which dog owners are allowing this to happen please contact council or your local Sinn Féin representative,” he concluded.