Caution urged due to flooding

Caution is urged after part of the Taghnevan area of Lurgan suffered flooding.

According to MLA Dolores Kelly, a broken water pipe appears to have caused flooding at Monbrief Walk.

Part of Monbrief Walk Lurgan is submerged due to flooding

She said the burst pipe appears to be emitting water from beneath the surface at the back of 43-51 Monbrief Walk.

“With our own inspection when we put pressure on the ground, air bubbles and water seep from beneath,” she said.

“We have contacted NI Water to repair this as an emergency and to blast the gullies as the water is not flowing away.

“They confirmed they will have an engineer out to it as soon as possible, later today or at latest tomorrow morning.

“I would encourage residents not to park their cars near this as the ground may give in with the pressure,” she added.