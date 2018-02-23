Charity disco in aid of Downs and Proud

A Charity Disco is being held in aid of Downs and Proud this weekend, with some brilliant prizes up for grabs.

Katrina Headley, whose nephew Thomas Heaney has Downs Syndrome, said the charity plays a big part in their lives.

“Thomas has got so much help and support from the group. They are amazing at what they do.

“This money will go towards trips for the kids and their two week summer scheme and also any training and help that the families need.

“I like to do a fundraiser every year to show how much out family appreciate them,” she said.

The disco is this Saturday night in St Paul’s GAA Club with DJ Paul Carville with a raffle on the night and some brilliant prizes.