Child killed in crash was from Lurgan area

The eight-year-old child killed in a road crash near Banbridge yesterday (Saturday, July 21) was from the Lurgan area.

The incident happened on the Aughnacloy Road near Banbridge around 5.20pm on Saturday.

A man, a woman and a child remain in hospital following the two vehicle collision and are being treated for injuries which are described as serious.

The road was closed for some time following the collision but has since re-opened.

Police have appealed for information.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd passed on his deepest sympathies and said: "As a father of young children myself my thoughts and prayers go out to the young boy’s parents and family.

"This terrible accident has also left several other people seriously injured and they too are in our thoughts and prayers.

"I have no doubt the local community will rally around the bereaved at this time.”

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart, who knows the family concerned, has expressed her sadness at the boy’s tragic death.

She said: “This is a very tragic occurrence on what was a peaceful Saturday evening. It is the second fatality on this road in a number of weeks and is a terrible loss to the family concerned who live within the Lurgan area.

“My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family who have lost their child and also to the drivers involved. Nothing can prepare you for the loss of a child and in such tragic circumstances our hearts go out to them. “

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Lord Mayor Julie Flagerty said: “ For me...there are no words or silly emoji things that would express the horror...absolute horror that this family are facing.

“Their lives are forever changed.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Glenn Barr extended his heart-felt sympathy with those involved: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family today.

Any accident on our roads is one too many, however there does seem to be a reoccurrence of accidents on the Castlewellan road; Some fatally.

“There are many accident hotspots on the Castlewellan road that I have been lobbying for road safety measures to be put in place, but every time Tranpsort NI respond stating that this does not fall within current policies or guidelines.

“Transport NI have been found wanting, they need to step up to the mark and look at the whole Castelwellan road in its entirety and stop hiding behind no ministerial guidance and costs.”

SDLP Councillor Declan McAlinden said: “Deepest condolences to the family of the young child killed in a traffic accident in Co Down last night. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said the news was ‘devastating’ and added: This is not the first time there have been fatalities through a road traffic collision on this road out of Banbridge in recent weeks. Although the circumstances of the crash are not yet known the issue of vehicles speeding along the Castellwellan and Aughnacloy road has long been a problem.

“It is difficult to see how any family will be able to recover from the loss of their prescious child but in these circumstances it is just heartbreaking to mourn the loss of someone so young.

“My thoughts are with the family of this young boy and with the emergency services who have to deal with such tragedies on a daily basis.l