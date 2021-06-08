Children among five rescued after boat runs aground

Lifeboats were tasked to find an eight metre cruiser with five people on board and which had run aground while out on Lough Neagh.

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said three adults and two children were on board the vessel which was believed to have run aground south of Rams Island on Sunday evening.

“Lifeboats launched and searched the area but with nothing seen. Further information was relayed that the vessel was close to Tolans Flat.

Lough Neagh Rescue.

“The lifeboats made best speed to the area and located the casulty vessel hard aground.

“Two adults and two children were taken on board our lifeboat and brought directly to shore and handed into the care of our awaiting shore crew.

“Our other lifeboat brought the casualty vessel to deeper water and escorted it back to Kinnego Marina where it safely moored to the jetty.

“All boats and equipment were cleaned, refuelled and made ready for the next tasking.”

