Council seeks views on proposed greenways

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has secured Department for Infrastructure funding to conduct feasibility studies for four potential greenway routes across the borough.

Stretching a total distance of 109km (or 68 miles), the proposed greenways – from Aghalee to Portadown, Banbridge to Scarva, Portadown to Caledon and Portadown to Moy – would offer traffic-free paths for everyone whether it’s for health, recreation or commuting.

The feasibility studies, commissioned by ABC Council and facilitated by AECOM, will involve necessary participation from landowners and the general public.

Local landowners will play a particularly important role in these studies and will soon receive a letter calling for their involvement and support.

As greenways take many forms – from shared farm lanes to riverside paths, naturally finished or fully tarmacked – the studies will seek to obtain a wide range of views on defining the proposed routes as well as gathering information on costs and challenges.

The feasibility studies will provide a full picture to help determine whether ABC Council will proceed with the development of the greenways.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty commented, “I would urge local people to express their ideas on the greenway proposals. We already have popular greenways in our borough connecting important urban and rural areas, and we cannot progress without the input from potential users.”

To find out more contact Simon Wells on email simon.wells@aecom.com or phone 028 9060 7200 by 12 noon on Friday 29 March 2019.