Ammunition seized by PSNI in Co Armagh search

Police have seized ammunition during searches in Co Armagh this morning.

Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit took part in the search in Lurgan.

Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton said: “The seizure was made as part of a proactive search in the North Circular Road area as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality in the Lurgan area.

“During the search, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, a quantity of suspected cannabis was also seized. Both the ammunition and suspected drugs have been taken away for further examination.”

Detective Inspector Hamilton added: “Police work to keep people and communities safe.

“Those who involve themselves in organised crime should be under no illusion as to our commitment and determination to identify, pursue and arrest anyone suspected of involvement in criminality and see them convicted for their crimes.

“I would appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about criminality in their area, including the supply or use of illegal drugs. Anyone with any information can call police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”