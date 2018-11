Has anyone spotted a blue Ford Transit van which may have been involved in a theft, the PSNI has asked.

The believe the van may have been used in the theft of a scrambler bike the Carnreagh area of Craigavon a short time ago.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Be on the look out for similar vehicles in suspicious circumstances and phone us immediately.

“Incident number 607 of today, 02/10/18.”