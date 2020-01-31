Arrest after cars set on fire in NI town

A 21 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, following an incident at the Beech Court area of Lurgan this morning (Friday 31st January).

Sergeant McCullough said: “Shortly before 1:15am, it was reported that a VW Golf car had been set alight in the area. It was also reported that a black Ford Fiesta parked also caught fire, due to being parked beside the VW Golf.

Cars set alight

"It is believed that a wheel brace was used to smash the passenger side door of the VW Golf, which was then set alight.

"Both vehicles were completely destroyed as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

"It is believed that a Honda Civic was also damaged during the incident. Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 54 31/04/20.”

Meanwhile police are investigating a link between this morning's incident and a separate attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for help from the local community in the Shankill area of Lurgan.

A spokesperson said: "Did you see a suspicious male in the Beech Court area around 1am? If so we need to speak to you urgently. One male has been arrested on suspicion of Arson and is presently in custody assisting us with enquiries.

"This arrest was brought about following information and assistance from the local community and a big thanks goes to those who have contacted us so far.

"Officers from Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing team in the estate at present carrying out enquiries.

"If you can offer any assistance please contact us by calling 101 quoting serial 54 31/1/2020."