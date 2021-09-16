A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 2135 hours on Wednesday, 15/09/21, in the Bann Close area of Derrytrasna, a male in a grey hoodie was caught by a resident trying to access a property.

“The resident believes he was attempting to steal a motorbike that had previously been there.

“The male then fled and got into what’s believed to be a Renault kangoo. No registration noted.

PSNI

“Please be safety conscious and remember to keep windows and doors locked, and valuables secure. Don’t give a thief the opportunity.

Serial 1778 of 15/09/21.”

