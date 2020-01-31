Beautiful tribute to 'selfless and kind' murder victim Nathan Gibson from his heartbroken fiancee

The fiancee of murder victim Nathan Gibson has penned a beautiful tribute to honour his memory.

Joanna Black read the poem at Nathan's Requiem Mass at St Anthony's Church, Craigavon yesterday and received applause from the congregation.

Nathan Gibson

Hobbling on a cast, Joanna used to crutches to reach the lectern on the altar and recited the poem in memory of her childhood sweetheart.

Father of a six-year-old boy, Nathan was brutally murdered two weeks ago close to his home in Craigavon. One man has been charged in connection with his murder.

Joanna spoke of how Nathan, aged 25, touched so many lives.

She spoke of a 'loyal and gentle, selfless and kind' young man.

With 'Love conquers evil' painted on her cast, Joanna's poem said: "If we now taint our lives with bitterness and hate, We let evil win."

Here is her poem in full:

Not an encounter you had,

You didn’t spread a smile.

Not a path that you crossed,

You didn’t leave a footprint.

You touched so many lives,

Had a space , in so many hearts.

Loyal, and gentle, selfless and kind,

A pure heart like yours sure ain’t easy to find.

And Forever it shall be told,

You were the boy with a heart of pure gold.

On The Red Bridge we fell in love,

Our adventures and journey so special, like you were sent from above.

Now at the end of the bridge you wait for me,

I’ll get justice, make you proud, watch over me and see.

Love Conquers Evil, that we all must believe!

Now I turn to you all who hear me today,

I thank you and to you all I must say;

The kindness you all have been showing,

Has helped me to continue to keep going.

Do not suffer the empty pain that we’ve been torn apart,

Find warmth and joy there’s someone so special in our heart.

Leaving fond cherished memories that will never depart,

We must defy evil, through uniting with love not losing our heart.

Now I must implore,

Love Conquers Evil, of that I am sure!

If we now taint our lives with bitterness and hate,

We let evil win and that we can not take.

Bravery isn’t not being afraid, it’s being afraid and jumping anyway.

Share kindness and love, strength and courage and inspire those around you each and everyday!

J.Black 30.01.20 in loving memory of Nathan Gibson