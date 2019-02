Two houses in new Portadown development were burgled over night say the PSNI.

The properties, at Lisnisky Walk, were burgled sometime between 5pm last night and 7.45am this morning.

Police say they were broken into and boilers stolen.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This would have required a vehicle to get away.

“If you saw anything overnight that could assist, or have dash cam of any vehicles acting suspiciously in the area, please contact us on 101. Incident number 188 of today, 06/02/19.”