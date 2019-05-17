Borrowed brother’s car

When he borrowed his brother’s vehicle a 23-year-old man mistakenly thought he was insured, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Jamie McLoughlin, Derrymacfall Road, Portadown, was fined £200 and given six points for not having insurance on January 20 this year.

He was detected while driving on the Loughgall Road in Portadown.

His solicitor said he had a valid policy of insurance for his own vehicle.

She explained that his car had broken down and he had borrowed his brother’s vehicle. He mistakenly thought he was insured.