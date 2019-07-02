Broke chair and threatened two members of staff at the hospital

A 29-year-old man who threatened to kill two hospital staff members was jailed for a total of seven months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Christopher Wright, Mark Court, Lurgan, admitted a number of offences when he appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Concurrent five month prison terms were imposed for two threats to kill, criminal damage to a chair and disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital on January 1 this year.

Wright was also sentenced to two months in custody for breach of a non molestation order on February 23 this year.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne ordered that this should run consecutively making a total sentence of seven months.

The court heard that on January 1 police received a report of a male at Craigavon hospital threatening to kill staff and damaging a chair.

Wright was clearly intoxicated when he entered reception and was aggressive towards staff nurses.

He broke two legs of a chair when he threw it to the ground. When arrested he made a no comment interview.

On February 23 at 3.05am he was reported to be at an address in Brownlow Terrace in Lurgan. He was prohibited from being there as part of a non molestation order.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client wanted the matters dealt with and would waive his right for a pre-sentence report.

She explained that the breach of the non molestation order was a technical one. He wasn’t annoying the person involved in the order he was just in the area.

Regarding the incident at the hospital Miss Downey said Wright had presented himself at the Bluestone unit with regard to his mental health but wasn’t helped by the amount of drink he had on board.

She added that he could not remember any of the events or being at the hospital and would apologise for his behaviour.

Judge Browne said his behaviour was ‘inexcusable’ and Wright clearly had an issue abiding by court orders.

“He goes to a hospital and threatens staff,” said the judge. “There is very little, if anything, to say in his favour.”