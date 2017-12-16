Caller praised for tipping off police after spotting suspected drink driver

Police have praised a public-spirited member of the public in Lurgan who alerted them to a suspected drink driver on Friday night.

Officers say that the swift action not only resulted in the driver being caught by police, but that lives were potentially saved too.

“Someone sees someone who can barely stand getting out of a van on William Street. They do the right thing, pick up the phone, and let us know,” say police.

Lurgan Neighbourhood Team were first to respond and quickly got hold of the driver. He got arrested for drink driving, taken to custody and was still over the limit.

Due to not having a local address to be bailed to for a normal charge, he was charged overnight, taken to court on Saturday morning, convicted and banned for a year.

Craigavon PSNI are highlighting the case as a warning for anyone tempted to drink and drive.

“So once more, for those who don’t get it... If you are caught drink driving, you WILL lose your license,” they say on the local PSNI Facebook page.

“When he gets it back in a year, his insurance will have sky rocketed. He’ll be paying for this for years to come.

“A big shout out to the person who took the time to potentially save lives by calling us. If there were more out there like them, we’d be in a better place,” police added.