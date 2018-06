A car has been badly damaged in an early morning attack in Craigavon.

The PSNI said they were investigating criminal damage to the vehicle in the Meadowbrook area which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Police said: “A car has sustained heavy damage as a result.

“Did you witness this incident or see any suspicious activity in this area between 4am-9am this morning?

“If so contact 101and quote reference 268 of 21/06/18.”