Car carrying six-month-old baby rammed through window of Chinese takeaway

A car, carrying a six month old baby, was rammed through the window of a Chinese takeaway by a drunk driver, say the PSNI.

The family had parked outside the Chinese takeaway in Portadown on Friday night when the other vehicle crashed into the back of them.

The car was slammed through the glass pane of the takeaway.

Police said the driver of the other car was arrested at the scene and ‘blew twice the legal limit in custody’.

The vehicle he was driving had been stolen.

He was charged with aggravated Taking and Driving Away, drink driving, driving with no licence, driving unaccompanied and failing to display L plates.

Drunk driver rammed car carrying baby though window of Chinese takeaway

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Thankfully there were no injuries to anyone on board this car.

“The lines are too slender. Between prison time and freedom for the offender, between life and death for the victim.

“It is never worth it.”