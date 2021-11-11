Melissa King revealed how her husband Jonny was heading to work at 6am this morning only to find the Mercedes GLE had gone from outside their home in Orchard Hill, Richhill.

The car, a Mercedes GLE 350 Designo Class 2016, number plate KR65 HRZ, is a high specification model and keyless.

The couple, who have four children, rely on both cars for their work.

This black Mercedes was stolen from a house in Richhill, Co Armagh overnight.

Melissa said: “It happened last night sometime between 8pm and 6am.

“My husband Jonny was heading to work this morning at 6am and the car just wasn’t in the driveway where I left it.

“The car is five years old, with the year of manufacture 2016. It is a high-end spec and very rare,” she revealed.

Melissa added that the car was keyless but there had been no break in at the property.

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson urged anyone with information about the theft to contact the police. He said: “If you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious please report to PSNI on 101.”

