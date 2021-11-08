David Braniff, aged 27, from Moyraverty Centre, Craigavon, is accused of aggravated burglary with intent to steal in that he entered as a trespasser on November 5, 2021 a house in Ashtree Hill, Tandragee with the intent to steal and had tin cutters.

He is also accused of dangerous driving on the Armagh Road, Tandragee on the same date. He faces a third charge of driving while unfit through drink or drugs on the same date and on the Armagh Road, Tandragee.

Martin Neil Ward, aged 45, from Moyraverty Court, Moyraverty Craigavon is also accused of aggravated burglary with intent to steal in that he entered a house on Ashtree Hill, Tandragee on November 5, 2021 as a tressspasser with intent to steal and had tin cutters.

He is also accused of dangerous driving on the Armagh Road, Tandragee on the same date and driving with excess alcohol on the Armagh Road, also on the same date.

Both defendants were remanded in custody to Maghaberry Prison. The case was adjourned to Armagh Magistrates Court on November 30th this year.

