Defendant pushed his  ex-partner with shoulder

During a domestic incident a 27-year-old man pushed his ex-partner with his shoulder, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Lewis Lucas, Churchill Park, Portadown, admitted common assault on a female on April 25 this year.

The court heard police were called to a domestic incident at Ballyoran Park in Portadown.

The injured party alleged that the defendant, her ex-partner, came to speak with her.

Lucas became aggressive and stepped into the house and pushed her, using his shoulder.

Her new partner then intervened and the defendant still tried to get at the injured party.

When interviewed by police Lucas made no comment throughout.

A defence barrister said the defendant had sent a number of texts to the injured party about getting access to his child.

He added that Lucas dealt with this in the wrong fashion when he had drink on board.

The lawyer said that in the pre-sentence report his client had consented to probation and community service.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told Lucas that domestic violence was a very serious matter and would have a negative effect on his contact with his child.

She certified the offence so serious to merit a community based disposal.

Judge Kelly imposed a community service order of 160 hours and made a three year restraining order.

And she warned him that if he was back in court for anything like this again he would be going to prison.