Elderly woman escapes injury during petrol bomb attack

An elderly woman escaped injury after a house was petrol bombed in Craigavon.

It is understood the woman was inside the house asleep when it was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

PSNI

The incident happeend in the Burnside area of Legahory.

Inspector Leslie Badger said: “We received the report of a petrol bomb being thrown at a house at around 1.40am. Police, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene. No-one was injured .

“We are treating the incident as arson and are appealing to anyone who has information that could assist our investigation, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch.

“We’re particularly keen to identify and locate two men, dressed in black, who were reportedly seen at the front of the property. Please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 63 of 12/02/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”