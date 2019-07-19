Fines and points for insurance offences

A man and a woman were both given fines and penalty points last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for insurance related offences.

Marcio Soares (23), Thomas Street, Portadown, was fined £200 and given six points for driving uninsured on May 11 this year.

He was also fined £25 for not displaying ‘L’ plates while a £75 fine was imposed for not having a supervised driver with him.

Carla Quadros (26), James Street, Portadown, was fined £200 and handed six points for permitting him to drive without having insurance.

The court heard that at one minute after midnight Soares was driving on the Armagh Road in Portadown.

He was not insured for the vehicle and only had a provisional licence.

Quadros who was a front seat passenger said it was her car and she was too tired to drive so that was why Soares was driving.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing Soares, said he had driven just a short distance of two miles and didn’t realise the restriction on his licence.

Mr John McAtamney, representing Quadros, said she had no previous record.