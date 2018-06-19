Hit and run sees car crash into famous shop

Significant damage has been done to a famous Lurgan shop after a car crashed into it during a hit and run incident.

Chunks have been taken out of the front wall of Maxwell’s Shop in Union Street and a pole and signs on the pavement have been damaged.

It is understood a car skidded and mounted the pavement at around 6.45am this morning scraping alongside the well-known clothes store driving holes into the stonework.

The car came to an abrupt halt at a pole outside the shop taking out a downpipe along the way.

Mr Dermond Maxwell, who has had a shop in Union Street for almost 50 years and has sold school uniforms to thousands of parents, said speeding had been big problem in the street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision on Union Street, Lurgan at around 6.50am this morning.

“A car collided with a shop front and left the scene.

“A vehicle has been located by police and two men, believed to have been the driver and a passenger, have been identified and spoken to. They will be interviewed in due course.”