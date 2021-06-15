Illegal drugs wrapped like sweets ‘utterly contemptible’

Mrs Lockhart urged young people to be aware of a Public Health Agency warning regarding the packaging of dangerous substances in familiar sweet wrapping.

She said: “There are currently in circulation a range of products in packaging very similar to famous confectionary brands, that look like sweets, but, infact, contain cannabis oil.

“This is a deeply worrying development and one that our young people need to be aware of. Parents also need to be alert and to ensure their children know the dangers. This is a scandalous attempt to endanger life and is utterly contemptible.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 22nd August 2018 - Carla Lockhart MLA Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“If anyone comes across these products it is vital that they are brought to the attention of the PSNI. One young person has already been treated for consuming these products. We don’t want any more.”

