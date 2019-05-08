Judge highlights concerns over drugs

A 21-year-old man was put on probation last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when he was sentenced for drugs offences.

Jordan Nelson, Sunset Hill, Ahorey, Portadown, had admitted unlawful possession of herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and cocaine on May 23 last year.

Sentenced had been deferred and at last week’s court District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the up-dated pre-sentence was fairly positive.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said Nelson recognised he had a problem.

Judge Kelly said that overall his mental health had improved and he should understand there is a direct link between illicit drugs and mental health.

Mr Thompson said the defendant understood that completely.

Mrs Kelly said the problem was the possession of a class A drug which usually indicated an escalation of drug use.

She certified the offence sufficiently serious to merit a community based disposal adding that Nelson would benefit from professional supervision over a period of time.

The judge imposed a 12 month probation order.

“You have one chance,” she told the defendant. “If you resort back to using illicit substances you will end up in prison.”