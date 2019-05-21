Lay on roof of BMW causing damage

A dispute over whether or not £3,500 worth of damage had been caused to a car when a man climbed up and lay on its roof caused a case to be adjourned last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Kamil Michno (20), whose address was given as Castle Lane, Lurgan, admitted criminal damage to a car on August 12 last year.

The court heard that the injured party reported his BMW car was damaged while parked outside his property.

He claimed there was a large dent in the roof after Michno had climbed onto it and lay down.

The prosecutor said the estimate to cover the damage was £3,478 but they did not have documentation to prove that was correct.

A barrister representing the defendant said that the problem with the roof resolved itself and she had photographs.

District Judge Stephen Keown said there was an area of dispute and that restitution was a major issue.

He wanted to see the injured party compensated to the right amount and adjourned the case until May 31 to allow the PPS to get clarification.