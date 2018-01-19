Man armed with knife threaten staff

Police are hunting for a man, armed with a knife, who threatened staff at a business in Lurgan.

The masked man threatened staff at the Union St premises sometime between midnight and 1am on Thursday morning.

The PSNI said: “Were you in the area of Union Street, Lurgan between midnight - 1am on Thursday 18th January?

“A local business came under threat of a male armed with a knife.

“The male was described to be wearing a black coat, a blue scarf over his face, and possibly a white wooly hat.

“This male made off in the direction of Trasna Way.

“If you live in the local area and you have CCTV please check it for a male matching this decription. The reference number is 22 of 18/01/18.”