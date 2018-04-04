Man arrested after woman’s body found

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in Lurgan last night.

Police said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the woman.

Her body was found at a house in Dill Avenue yesterday evening, Tuesday 3 April.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A post mortem examination is due to be carried out to establish cause of death.

“A man has been arrested and remains in custody this morning assisting with enquiries.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said: “First and foremost I want to send my sympathies to the family of the woman who has died in the most tragic of circumstances.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they deal with the tragic and sudden loss of a loved one.

“Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the death should bring it to the PSNI immediately.”