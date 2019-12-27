Man caught three times over limit during morning crackdown on drink driving by PSNI

A man has been caught three times over the limit this morning by police clamping down on drink driving.

Police from Portadown's Mahon Road RPU have been on patrol along the M1 from early morning.

PSNI

At Noon today they arrested one driver in Glenavy after a breath test showed they were 3 times the limit.

Earlier police said crews from Mahon Road RPU were on the motorway carrying out breath tests as part of the PSNI's anti-drink driving campaign.

Writing on Facebook they said: "Twelve drivers were found to have consumed some alcohol but were under the legal limit.

"One driver was over the limit, and arrested."