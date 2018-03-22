‘Mindless criminals’ rob Lurgan filling station including cash from ATM

‘Mindless criminals’ have ransacked and robbed a Lurgan filling station - even making off with cash from the ATM.

This is the latest in a number of thefts at the station in Francis Street.

It happened between 10pm on Tuesday night and 5am on Wednesday morning (March 21) by what police have described as ‘a well organised team’ who got in by the back door.

Police said: “The security measures in place were either disabled or avoided. The shop was ransacked with a substantial quantity of goods and cash taken, including from the ATM.

Police added: “They would not have been able to pull this off without making some noise. Do you live in the area? Did you hear anything last night, even that would narrow our time frame down? Were you driving in the area last night? If you have dash cam footage of ANYONE on foot or vehicles pulled up by the garage or in the forecourt last night- we want to see it. Please back it up and give us a call.

“This is a business which works hard for the local community.

Speaking on PSNI Craigavon Facebook one officer said: “I’ve been known to stop for the odd coffee there myself and it is always service with a smile. They don’t deserve this, and the community don’t want this. If you know anything, no matter how small, that could help us- Detective D in Lurgan wants to hear from you.”