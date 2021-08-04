Police issue appeal after premises is burgled
Police are investigating a burglary at the old Glenview Nursing Home, Bleary Road, Bleary.
It is believed the occurred sometime within the last five days.
If you were in the area of the old Glenview Nursing Home, Bleary Road, Bleary and observed something out of the ordinary please contact police quoting reference number CC2021080301197.
