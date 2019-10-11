Prison warning after car is damaged

A 31-year-old man was given two weeks to come up with over £2,700 to pay for damage he caused to a car.

Michael Sheridan, Drumbeg, Craigavon, was charged with criminal damage to a car belonging to a male on April 23 this year.

Defence solicitor, Siun Downey, indicated a plea on behalf of her client last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A public prosecutor said the estimated damage to the vehicle came to £2,779.31.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had pleaded guilty to damaging somebody else’s car and would have to take the consequences.

She asked if Sheridan had that money with him in court.

Miss Downey replied that her client didn’t have the money with him.

Judge Kelly asked how long it would take him to gather it up because if there was no compensation he was going to prison.

Miss Downey said about three months and, after consulting with her client, told the court he had approximately £1,000 saved up.

Judge Kelly adjourned sentencing in the case until October 23 for him to come to court with the money if he wanted to avoid a custodial sentence.