The PSNI has issued an appeal for witnesses after a house was robbed and jewellery stolen.

The house in Beechgrove Park, Aghagallon was robbed on November 19 between 11am and Noon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Did you notice any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area?

"Police are investigating a burglary in the area where a quantity of jewellery was stolen and are asking for your help!

"If so, please get in touch with Police on 101 and quote serial 599 19/11/19."