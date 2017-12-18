PSNI officer describes attempted break-in at their home

A PSNI officer in Craigavon has described how an unsuccessful thief tried to “get into my house and try to take my car”.

The officer, identified only as ‘M’, described the attempted theft in a candid post on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page on Sunday morning.

“We have homes, we have families, we have possessions we’ve worked hard for and that we care about,” the officer wrote. “We too find ourselves becoming victims of crime.”

The PSNI Craigavon officer explained: “This week, I found out what that feels like myself- having someone try to get into my house and try to take my car.

“Thankfully (for them) they didn’t get into my house. Thankfully (for me) they weren’t particularly good car thieves either. It is a horrible feeling, nonetheless. Thinking that someone could have been coming up the stairs towards ‘M junior’ made me both terrified and angry.

“Knowing that someone tried to take my car, and caused damage to it in the process is infuriating and left me wanting instant justice.

Many of the neighbours joked, ‘Oh no doubt the full force of the PSNI will now be in action to catch these guys’.

“But the reality for me, and my other neighbours who were targeted that night, is a reality of expectation.”

The social media post continued: “It was overnight, no one saw anything. None of the home security cameras picked up anything of note other than to confirm that yes- someone did indeed try to get into your house and take your car!

“If the thieving little... people... didn’t leave their mucky prints behind them, then what can I, or what should I expect? In the same way that I haven’t been issued a crystal ball, I’m not aware of any of my colleagues having been issued one either. So what can be done? Maybe they should be stopping random cars for a week in the hope that someone has a crisis of conscience and says, ‘oh, thank you officer for giving me this chance to confess.’ No. Of course they shouldn’t.”

The officer had some advice.

“The reality is, for all of us, that we need to be watching out more,” they wrote. “We need to ensure our doors are locked at night. If someone can’t get into your home, that’s the main thing. A bit of damage to a car? So what. It’s a car, not a life. If any of the neighbours or myself had been awake, then the outcome could have been different... but we weren’t. We live, we learn, we move on.

So next time you hear someone say that ‘the police don’t care’, remind them that we’re fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, home owners and property owners. We too are human, we too can be victims. We too know how much it sucks.”

The PSNI Craigavon officer added: “Be safe out there, look out for each other, and if you see anything suspicious, call us immediately. It is in everyone’s interest to catch and stop these guys.”