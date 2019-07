Police have issued a plea for help after a fight between two gangs in a Co Armagh park.

The PSNI said the fight happened in Lurgan Park last week.

LUrgan Park

PSNI Craigavon said: “Ladies and gentlemen we need a little help with a fight that occurred on 27th in Lurgan Park on Thursday 27th June between 2100 and 2200.

“Did you see anything? Were you in or with one of the groups?

“Please get in touch with us on 101 or crimestoppers and quote reference 1310 28/06/2019.”