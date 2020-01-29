PSNI probe after two vehicles burnt out in NI town

After two cars were burnt out in an NI town, calls have been made for an end to the plague of anti-social behaviour.

The vehicles were discovered burnt out last night in Shankill area, Edward Street and Beech Court area of Lurgan.

Burnt out car

The PSNI is investigating.

SDLP Lurgan Representative Ciaran Toman said: “This is a shocking spate of arson attacks to happen in one night and will cause extreme distress for people living in the area.

“Ongoing vandalism and anti-social behaviour plague the community here, and these incidents will heighten concern.

"The community in the Shankill area have been living under terrible stress for too long, and it has to stop.

“I have spoken to the PSNI who are aware and are currently investigating this incident. If anyone has any information relating to this event, please pass it to them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”