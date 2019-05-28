PSNI probe as horror video shows vicious attack on 12-year-old pupil

The brutal attack on a 12-year-old pupil of a Lurgan school, which was captured on video, is being investigated by the PSNI.

The video, which shows a boy wearing a St Ronan’s College, Lurgan uniform being attacked, has been widely shared on social media.

The footage shows the boy laying on grass while at least one pupil repeatedly hits him on the body and head.

At one stage the attacker is sitting on top of the boy and savagely hitting him.

The boy shields his head as he is beaten.

The child is still wearing his school bag on his back as the boy relentlessly hits him.

The young attacker also uses his feet and kicks the boy on the body and head.

There appears to be a crowd of other young people, also wearing St Ronan’s College uniforms, standing watching the fight.

It is unclear if others were involved in the attack.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are investigating.

In a statement, they said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault on a pupil at a school in the Francis Street area of Lurgan on Friday, May 24.”

Inspector McCullough said: “Police were notified on Saturday, May 25, that a pupil at a school had been assaulted by another pupil the previous day.

“We are aware of a video posted on social media.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1189 of 25/05/19.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Principal of St Ronan’s College Michelle Corkey said: “On Wednesday, May 22, two of our Year 8 (approx. aged 12) pupils were involved in an altercation.

“The incident was witnessed by staff who immediately intervened to break up the dispute.

“The matter has been fully investigated and is being dealt with in line with the College’s Positive Behaviour Policy.

“We can reassure our community that this type of behaviour is not acceptable in our college.

“We are very concerned that footage of the incident was recorded and was subsequently distributed via social media.

“Our students are instructed throughout the year on the appropriate use of mobile phones and social media.

“It is a matter of grave concern to us that adults are now sharing this footage. The College has reported the matter to the PSNI.

“We work closely with our parents and encourage them to contact us with any concerns regarding behaviour. Any instance of pupil indiscipline or bullying is dealt with immediately and in line with our Positive Behaviour Policy.

“As part of our investigation into this matter we became aware of an Instagram account used to share videos of fights in the wider community across Lurgan and Craigavon.

“The content of this account is very worrying. We have reported that account to the PSNI and local politicians in order to protect the wider public.

“We would remind parents to check their child’s phone regularly and ensure they are accessing only suitable material.

“We would like to thank those parents who contacted us when they became aware of the posts on social media.

“When we support one another as a community we can ensure the safety of all of our pupils. Your co-operation allowed us to act swiftly and effectively.”