PSNI urge people to report ‘graphic and deeply disturbing’ video of NZ massacre

The PSNI has urge people to report a ‘graphic and deeply disturbing’ video of the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Posting on PSNI Craigavon’s Facebook page, Officer M spoke of his horror at the video which shows numerous people being shot at point blank range.

This image taken from the alleged shooter???s video, which was filmed Friday, March 15, 2019, shows a gun in his vehicle in New Zealand. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. Police have not described the scale of the shooting but urged people to stay indoors. (AP Photo)

“We wake this morning to another reminder of the evil and hatred that exists in this world.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of New Zealand and our colleagues there who, as ever, ran towards an unknown and deadly situation.

“As is increasingly the way these days, social media has not just broken this news, but has also been used to spread some truly horrific videos and images from a camera the shooter mounted on himself and live streamed. I’ve seen the video myself, and there are just no words that can describe it. This is what terrorists want- to raise fear and anger. Every time we share such a video, we help their cause.

“Our plea is this- if you see any copy of the video of the shooting, do not share it on social media. In fact I’d urge against even watching it. The full version is not edited, and shows multiple being being shot at point blank range. This isn’t a movie, it’s real life, and real lives being ended. It is graphic and deeply disturbing.

People wait outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, a witness said. Police have not yet described the scale of the shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

“If you see a copy on any social media platform, please report it to the social network directly. For Facebook, clicking ‘report comment’ then ‘terrorism’ before submitting will do it. Facebook have moved quickly to remove the original video, however it’s been screen shot and reposted repeatedly. As we say with online material all the time, once it’s out, it’s out. What we can do though is stop it from spreading too widely and achieving it’s goal of continuing the hatred.

“If you see it, report it.

“As the Mãori saying ‘Stay Strong’ goes - Kia Kaha.”

Police stand outside a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)