PSNI urge public to lookout for 'suspicious vehicle'

The PSNI has issued a public warning asking for people to be on the lookout for what they describe as a "suspicious vehicle".

The police issued the warning on Wednesday afternoon.

The warning was issued by the PSNI on Wednesday.

"Folks, be on the look out for a light blue/purple Ford Transit with the registration 171 D 2126," said the PSNI.

"This was seen in the Bessbrook Road area of Markethill within the hour.

"Believed to be looking around properties and possibly attempting to sell goods.

"If sighted, please call 101 and quote 501 of 31/10/18," added the police.