Stephen Barriskill killing: PSNI charge 53-year-old man with murder
The PSNI has charged a 53-year-old man with murder after the body of Stephen Barriskill was found at a house in Portadown.
Mr Barriskill, aged 63, was found dead at a house in Whitesides Hill - a quiet rural area just outside Portadown.
The suspect is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning
A PSNI spokesperson said yesterday: “Police have named the 63-year-old male who was murdered at a residential property in Portadown as Stephen Barriskill.
“The Major Investigation Team detectives have issued a photograph of Mr Barriskill, along with a further appeal for information.”
Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “Just after 12.07pm on Wednesday afternoon (27 October), police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of Mr Barriskill at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.
“A man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody.”
