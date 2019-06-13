Suddenly changed direction when they saw police patrol

When he saw police and changed direction a 21-year-old man was stopped and when told he was going to be searched he had a quantity of a class A drug in his pocket.

Don Hoey, Stevenson Terrace, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of MDMA on February 7 this year. He was given a conditional discharge for two years.

The court heard that at 1.53am a police patrol saw a male and female on the Brownstown Road, Portadown. On seeing police they changed direction. When told they were going to be searched Hoey was found to have MDMA in his pocket.

A defending barrister said Hoey was in a low mood at the time and began to dabble in drugs. He added that Hoey had found employment but was likely to lose the job because of this conviction.