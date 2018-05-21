Suspected drugs found in abandoned car

A large bag of drugs and a can of petrol were discovered in an abandoned car by police in Lurgan.

The PSNI said large bag contained suspected Class A drugs.

Police took away two cars abandoned in the Kilwilkie estate after concerned residents contacted them.

On a Facebook post the PSNI Craigavon said: “As a result of calls from concerned residents in Kilwilkie, Police have attended this evening and recovered two abandoned vehicles.

“Its just as well we arrived when we did, the cars had been left open and some local kids were starting to play around them.

“Ordinarily this may not be too much of a problem but on this occasion we recovered a large bag of suspected class A drugs and a can of petrol in one of the vehicles

“It doesn’t bear thinking about the consequences of what would happen had the kids got their hands on this!

“This is a superb example of our community working with us to keep everyone safe.”