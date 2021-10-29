Ambulances and police attended the scene on Lake Road close to where hundreds of people, including young children, had gathered to watch the fireworks display organised by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

It is understood the boy injured was in his mid teens.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a report of an assault in the Lake Road area of Craigavon last night (Thursday, October 28).

Police have launched a murder investigation in Magherafelt.

“It was reported just before 9.20pm that a boy, aged in his mid teens, had sustained a stab wound to his hand during the incident approximately 15 minutes earlier.

“The injury is not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

“A male, aged in his late teens, was arrested a short time later and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2027 of 28/10/21,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

