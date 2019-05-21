Threw bottle of vodka at mother

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 46-year-old man admitted assaulting his mother.

Gregory Kidd, whose address was given as Ardboe Drive, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

His barrister indicated he would be pleading guilty to a common assault charge.

The court heard that on May 13 this year at 10.30am the defendant’s mother was waiting for a workman to come and fix the boiler.

She went into her son’s bedroom and he threw a glass bottle containing vodka at her, hitting her on the arm.

She said it hurt and asked him to leave the property.

Kidd was taken to hospital and on being discharged he was arrested.

He said he didn’t remember the incident.

A defence barrister said his client did struggle with alcohol but there had never been an issue with his mother before.

District Judge Stephen Keown adjourned the case until June 14 to get a pre-sentence report from the probation service.