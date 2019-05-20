Trio escape injury after shots fired in ‘reckless attack’ say PSNI

Three adults have been left ‘badly shaken’ after shots were fired at a house in NI this morning.

Police said a number of shots were fired at a house in Lurgan what police have described as a “reckless attack”.

Police are appealing for information.

The incident happened in the Ballynamoney Road area at around 12.50am this morning (Monday).

About ten minutes later a silver Volvo was set alight in the Shankill Street area of the town.

The PSNI said they believe the two incidents may be linked.

Inspector Duncan McBain said: “A number of shots have been fired at a property causing damage to a window. Three adults who were in the house were uninjured.

“This is a completely reckless attack and thankfully while none of the occupants were not physically injured, they were left badly shaken.”

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are working to establish a motive for the attack, and I would appeal to anyone with information about this to call us.”

Meanwhile a grey Audi was also set alight in the Orient Circle area of the town.

Police said they received a call at 1.35am this morning that the car parked in the area was set alight

Police attended with the NI Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze which was later branded a ‘deliberate ignition’.

The vehicle sustained significant damage but there were no reports of any injuries.

Inspector Duncan McBain is appealing to anyone with information to call polce on 101.