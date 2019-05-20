Wandered into a stranger’s home

When he was drunk a 20-year-old man wandered into the home of a man he did not know putting him in fear that he might he attacked.

Anthony McKitterick, whose address was given as Summerhill, Lurgan, admitted a charge of common assault last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said that on December 1 last year at 12.45am the resident of a property reported an intruder he had detained at the bottom of the stairs.

He said the defendant had knocked on his door and when he came through the door put his hands up leaving the occupant in fear of violence.

The householder managed to pin McKitterick to the floor suffering a sore shoulder in the process.

When interviewed the defendant said he had been out drinking with friends and they had left to go to a party.

He added the he could not remember why he had gone to the door of the injured party, someone he didn’t know.

Mr Philip Reid, representing the defendant, said his client was completely intoxicated and wandered into this person’s home.

The defendant recalled very little of the incident, the court was told.

The solicitor added that McKitterick, of his own accord, had gone to his doctor about his drinking.

District Judge Stephen Keown said it was a very frightening incident.

He imposed a fine of £150 and ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The judge also ordered him to pay £150 compensation to the injured party in the case.